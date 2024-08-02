Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Financial Comparison

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heyu Biological Technology and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Precision Optics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 322.65 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Precision Optics $21.05 million 1.78 -$140,000.00 ($0.28) -22.02

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Heyu Biological Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% Precision Optics -8.43% -19.07% -11.81%

Risk and Volatility

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, indicating that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Heyu Biological Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

