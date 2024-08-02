Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Announces Earnings Results

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hess Midstream Trading Down 2.9 %
HESM traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. 215,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $39.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.6677 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
