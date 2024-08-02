Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Herbalife updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 452,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,728. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Herbalife has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $19.48.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at $993,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,985. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

