Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) PT Raised to $17.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HLF. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Herbalife alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE HLF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 611,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,418. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,522.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $128,985. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 465.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.