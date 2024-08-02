Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,046,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,116,022 shares.The stock last traded at $72.18 and had previously closed at $72.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $215,998,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after acquiring an additional 333,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,755,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 388,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

