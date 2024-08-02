Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.26

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.26 and last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 87243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.53.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 52,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

