Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.13 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $58.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00038319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,824,458 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,824,457.68958 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06154118 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $63,425,971.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.