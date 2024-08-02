Head-To-Head Review: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) versus Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Financial 23.64% 16.67% 1.21% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 27.29% 10.41% 1.74%

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Amalgamated Financial pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Financial $387.41 million 2.36 $87.98 million $3.06 9.80 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $1.34 billion 4.08 $392.93 million $1.94 14.12

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Amalgamated Financial. Amalgamated Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amalgamated Financial and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus target price of $32.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.29%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.55%. Given Amalgamated Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amalgamated Financial is more favorable than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Amalgamated Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, consumer solar, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as funds spanning equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. It operates through branches in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.