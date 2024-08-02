HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,285. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.06.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

HCA traded down $7.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $369.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

