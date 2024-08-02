HC Wainwright Cuts Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Price Target to $10.00

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Longeveron Stock Performance

LGVN stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. Longeveron has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.40. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 2,129.24% and a negative return on equity of 300.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Longeveron will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron

Longeveron Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron Inc. ( NASDAQ:LGVN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.