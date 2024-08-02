HC Wainwright Cuts Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Price Target to $10.00

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.
Longeveron Stock Performance
LGVN stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. Longeveron has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.43.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.40. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 2,129.24% and a negative return on equity of 300.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Longeveron will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron
Longeveron Company Profile
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.
See Also
