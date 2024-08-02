HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair lowered HashiCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ HCP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,916 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after buying an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,600 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

