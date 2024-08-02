Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in RLI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 468.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.75. 33,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.16. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point reduced their target price on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

