Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $354,000 Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2,132.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,809 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 168,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.70. 168,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,545. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

