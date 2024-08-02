Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,917 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $115.55. 1,567,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,890. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.17. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.68.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

