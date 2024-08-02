Hancock Whitney Corp Has $868,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.67.

JLL traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.46. 111,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,001. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $254.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

