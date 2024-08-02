Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.13 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 64.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,139,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 659.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91,429 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 704,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,590. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

