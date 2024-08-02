Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,114 shares of company stock worth $7,174,052. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. 896,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.07, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

