Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79,712 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LYB traded down $4.43 on Friday, reaching $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 453,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,834. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.