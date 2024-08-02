Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 775 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 12.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 342,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,398,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 59.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after buying an additional 399,101 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. 430,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,571. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

