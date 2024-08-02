Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 30,532 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after purchasing an additional 782,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $400,070,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.24. 8,400,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,532,061. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. Halliburton has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

