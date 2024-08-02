Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the June 30th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.5 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance
Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock remained flat at $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,415. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
