Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the June 30th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.5 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock remained flat at $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,415. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

