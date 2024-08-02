Guggenheim Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $290.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $280.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $7.03 on Friday, reaching $275.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,803,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,211. The company has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.3% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 41.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 533.9% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,814,000 after acquiring an additional 105,148 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

