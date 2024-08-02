Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Down 12.8%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) fell 12.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 112,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 130,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

