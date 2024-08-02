Grok (GROK) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.60 Million

Grok (GROK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Grok has a market capitalization of $43.80 million and $9.60 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grok token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grok has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Grok Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.0068323 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $9,073,040.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

