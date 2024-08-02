Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GHI. Jonestrading lowered their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.50 target price (down from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GHI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,243. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $332.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

