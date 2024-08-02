Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. Graphic Packaging also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.15.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

