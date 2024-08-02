Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,363,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 839,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,303,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,529,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.95. The company had a trading volume of 171,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,927. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $157.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.89.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

