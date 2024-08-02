Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3376 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPIX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 76,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

