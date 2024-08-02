Global Financial Private Client LLC Sells 304 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Global Financial Private Client LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $1,392,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 277.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $393.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.76.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.96. 11,963,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,116. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

