Global Financial Private Client LLC Sells 248 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Financial Private Client LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.37. 7,025,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,868. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $188.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

