Global Financial Private Client LLC Sells 214 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Global Financial Private Client LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.20. 182,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.54. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $275.57. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

