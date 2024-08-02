Global Financial Private Client LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,558 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,485,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. 1,052,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,590. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

