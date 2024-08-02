Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Global Financial Private Client LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. 6,497,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,658,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

