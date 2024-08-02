Global Financial Private Client LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Global Financial Private Client LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 574.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. 360,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.