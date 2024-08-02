Global Financial Private Client LLC Acquires Shares of 274 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Snowflake by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,678 shares of company stock valued at $64,962,300. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,491,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,053. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $163.73. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

