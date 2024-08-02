Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS traded down $4.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.89. The stock had a trading volume of 148,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.73. Glaukos has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $126.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,509.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 3,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 71,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.