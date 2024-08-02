Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Announces Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear updated its FY24 guidance to $2.92-3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.920-3.070 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,144. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.