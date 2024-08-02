Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) vs. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Financial Survey

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Generation Income Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $386.07 million 8.69 $101.24 million $2.52 21.23 Generation Income Properties $7.63 million 1.82 -$5.72 million ($2.57) -1.00

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

57.1% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 0 0 N/A Generation Income Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Generation Income Properties has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.31%. Given Generation Income Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 40.76% 4.03% 2.36% Generation Income Properties -82.77% -92.11% -7.48%

Dividends

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 89.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties pays out -18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple beats Generation Income Properties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

