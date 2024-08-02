General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,411 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.80. 3,125,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,582. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

