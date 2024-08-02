General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.71.

NYSE GE opened at $170.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.32. The stock has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

