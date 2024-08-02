Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.52.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.75. 513,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,862. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.07. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 13.8% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $1,921,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 29.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

