Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Generac updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.38. 209,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day moving average is $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.52.

In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

