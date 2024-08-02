Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Gear Energy Price Performance

TSE:GXE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.68. The company had a trading volume of 76,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,928. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$35.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.70 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.1099554 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gear Energy Company Profile

In other Gear Energy news, Director Kevin David Johnson purchased 192,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$150,462.00. In other news, Director Don Gray acquired 294,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$226,765.00. Also, Director Kevin David Johnson acquired 192,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$150,462.00. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.