GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 344,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GCC Stock Performance
Shares of GCC stock remained flat at $9.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. GCC has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
About GCC
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GCC
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for GCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.