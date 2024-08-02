GateToken (GT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.54 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $7.20 or 0.00011461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $671.62 million and $2.54 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,795.08 or 0.99934826 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001001 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00064845 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,256,688 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,256,594.6147856 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.42547488 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,305,413.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.