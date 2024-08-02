Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050- EPS.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $501.19. 707,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.38. Gartner has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

