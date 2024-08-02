G999 Trading 97.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $15.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded 97.6% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00039118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000098 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.