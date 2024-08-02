FUNToken (FUN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $900,498.52

FUNToken (FUN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $34.79 million and $900,498.52 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

