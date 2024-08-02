Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 48,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $352,110.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,484,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,334,732.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $225,918.36.

Tile Shop Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of TTSH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.54. 62,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.23 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

