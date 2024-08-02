Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Freshworks traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1618287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $70,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,240.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $443,630 over the last 90 days. 19.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $59,311,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,919,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $36,303,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

